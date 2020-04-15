MARIETTA — Cora Cooke probably won’t remember her first birthday, but her parents surely will.
On Wednesday afternoon, a line of at least 35 vehicles, some decorated with balloons and streamers, rolled down Atwood Drive by the Cookes’ Marietta home. The drivers, many sporting party hats (some dogs were, too), honked their horns, waved signs, shouted birthday wishes, threw beads and delivered presents from their windows for the 1-year-old.
Parents Tyler and Callie Cooke, who own the Crossfit gym at 225 Crescent Circle, just off Marietta Square, said they were amazed at the turnout and the dedication of the friends and family who’d piled into their cars to give their daughter, and them, a special day.
Tyler Cooke said he’d been in on the surprise — a friend had set it up over the last 24 hours — but Callie Cooke had been kept in the dark. Tyler Cooke said he and his wife had planned to hold a birthday party for their daughter with more than 100 friends and family members, but when the coronavirus closed businesses and forced social distancing guidelines, that was canceled. He said he knew that would take a toll on Callie.
“They put this together since yesterday at like 2:30 in the afternoon, and for them to come through like that was just incredible. Cora may not remember this, but her mom is going to be super stoked,” Tyler Cooke said, adding that they’ll have pictures and videos to show Cora when she’s older.
For her part, Callie said the surprise parade was a win. She’d had no idea what was coming.
“I thought we were just playing outside in the front yard. ... But I wondered why my husband came home from work early — that never happens,” Callie Cooke said, showing the pink toy car Cora likes to be pushed around in. “I started seeing everybody’s cars that I recognized, and I was like, ‘Things are getting fishy.’”
She called the surprise “unreal” and said a first birthday only comes once in a lifetime, and friends and family went above and beyond to make it special.
Claire Grund, a Decatur physical therapist and coach at the couple’s Crossfit gym, organized the event. Grund said she wanted to give Cora and her parents, who have been longtime friends, something special to replace their lost birthday plans. She said she drew last-second inspiration for the surprise from other social distancing parades she’d seen.
“About 30 people on our Facebook group said they could come, and I know more than that came,” Grund said, adding that most in the parade knew the family from the gym and had watched Cora grow up. “And the decorations were just awesome. ... The level of enthusiasm was above and beyond.”
As they rolled by, Grund and her husband held signs out their windows. One read, “Maybe we put pants on, maybe we didn’t. Happy Birthday, Cora!”
The surprise, Grund said, was a way to make their good friends happy, but also to spread a little laughter and cheer in what is a trying time for communities.
“We’re all very close and a big family,” she said. “And that’s what kind of people Callie and Tyler are — everyone’s family to them.”
The Cookes had invited a small group of friends and family to their home for dinner, and a group of about a dozen stood outside as the parade passed by.
Tyler Cooke noted that they were slightly above the social distancing rules of no more than 10 people in one place, but he said presents were placed in a box to be sanitized and parade participants stayed in their vehicles. But he had a little fun with it, too, calling the drive-by celebration Cora’s “first illegal house party.”
“It better be your last, girl,” he said, smiling at his daughter as she sat in his wife’s arms.
