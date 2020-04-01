MARIETTA — Tomasa Molina, a Marietta mother of five, said when she learned schools would be closing and classes moving online for the foreseeable future, she wasn't sure how she'd provide her children with the internet or computers they'd need.
Molina told the MDJ that until Marietta City Schools approved the purchase of 700 Wi-Fi hot spots on March 20, she thought her three school-aged children would have to continue sharing her smartphone to access digital learning resources.
She smiled as she held the phone up, showing how small the screen is and explaining that her twin 8-year-old girls, Kimberly and Lucia, and 6-year-old boy, Christian, had to share the phone to try to access daily activities and complete homework for their separate classes. As for how long that takes each day, she said, "It depends how they're behaving."
When she heard of the district's initiative to connect all its families, she said, "I relaxed."
With a minivan packed with children, Molina and her husband Edwin Juarez Molina spoke with the MDJ as they pulled through a makeshift drive-thru at the Marietta City Schools central office. Their family is one of the hundreds of Marietta families who previously had limited or no access to digital learning resources, according to a survey sent out by the district.
Families who answered that survey began picking up the Wi-Fi hotspots and a few laptops at the drive-thru Tuesday.
A handful of district staff, including Superintendent Grant Rivera, donned gloves and some wore masks as they checked parents in at one station and handed hot spots and laptops at another, without anyone stepping out of their cars.
A second round of deliveries will be made at nine school locations from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and over spring break next week, more will go to families who did not fill out the initial survey expressing their need for internet or a computer but who were still identified by their school as needing assistance, according to Rivera.
"For me, this is about equity and for our community this is about equity," he said. "If there's a gap (of access to internet), our opportunity as a community is to fill it. Our school district is supporting that. Our board has supported that, (and) through incredible donations throughout this community, we're able to meet that need for every single car that drives by."
A fundraising campaign created to offset the cost of the hot spots has raised $30,755 in about two weeks, Rivera said.
The school system provided 200 hot spots and a few laptops on Tuesday and through Thursday evening will have given out 2,579 total devices, according to Chuck Gardner, the district's chief operating officer.
Gardner said Tuesday was a day set aside solely for handing out hot spots, but a few families also picked up laptops. Thursday will be for both.
The number of hot spots purchased earlier this month came as a response to the district-created survey, showing at least 700 families had expressed a need for reliable internet and/or an internet-connected device.
Barbara Gardner drove through Tuesday to pick up a hot spot. She said the fifth grade twin nephews who live with her had been sharing one laptop or her phone for school assignments because she hadn't been able to get her second computer connected to the internet. She said that hadn't been cutting it for the two boys, who have different teachers.
"It's been kind of challenging for them. When it came to doing their math and stuff, I'd make them share the laptop. For reading assignments, (one nephew) could read on the phone," Barbara Gardner said, adding that phone calls often interrupted those reading assignments. She also said sharing a device became harder when times of virtual meetings with teachers overlapped.
Barbara Gardner said the district's delivery of internet connectivity has been her saving grace, as well as that of many other Marietta families.
"This is a great thing they're doing," she said.
Rivera told the MDJ another round of hot spot purchases could be in the future as the district continues to identify families who still need internet. The district already has enough Chromebook laptops to provide one to each student, he added.
