Marietta City Council members are protective of the Gem City’s aesthetic. But at Tuesday’s committee meetings, they discussed a measure to loosen some constructions standards that have been on the books since 1998.
During its Judicial Legislative Committee, chaired by Andy Morris, committee member Cheryl Richardson proposed an amendment to the city’s metal siding ordinance, which currently limits the use of metal building facades. Some materials that have come into wider use are not listed as permissible, and the city has approved exceptions to the metal siding ordinance since 2010.
Current city code requires buildings with metal siding facing the roadway to be covered up with brick, stone, rock or wood in several zoning categories that regulate office, commercial and industrial areas.
“My rationale kind of behind this was ... if we have people constantly coming in asking for the same variance, shouldn't we just make it either allowable, or not?” Richardson said.
City staff have proposed allowing metal facades, such as corrugated metal, in industrial areas.
“Our opinion is that, in areas where it's not an arterial (road) or collector (road), if it's back in an industrial park, this is an appropriate look for those type of businesses,” said Rusty Roth, director of development services.
Newer building materials such as aluminum composite material (ACM) panels, have become popular with chain restaurants and dealerships, city staff said in a memo on the issue. Staff also recommend adding cementitious siding (a type of imitation wood), glass and split faced concrete to the list of permitted façade materials.
Split faced concrete blocks are constructed with a textured relief, resembling rough, broken rock. Councilman Joseph Goldstein, another committee member, said split faced concrete was attractive, but asked for language to be added that clearly delineates it from smooth concrete.
“It's just making sure that we don't have something that looks like a concrete building of the Soviet era, that's what I'm trying to avoid,” Goldstein said.
The code amendment was moved forward to the council’s work session on July 8.
