MARIETTA — The Marietta City Council took up the issue of a pending state alcohol bill on Monday.
House Bill 879, which awaits being signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk, allows alcohol home deliveries and could move up the time alcohol is sold on Sunday. It would also allow liquor stores to hold tastings.
City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ while he hasn’t made a recommendation to the City Council, he did bring the bill forward at Monday’s meeting to discuss how it would work.
“We’re not presenting any recommendations on it because this is the first time that the council has been presented with this particular new section of what may be put into law by Georgia,” Bruton said. “And so what we’re trying to do tonight is just get council up to speed on exactly what the law is that the governor has in front of them and what options they do have, and then have an open discussion with the council on what direction they may want to go.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin told the MDJ before the meeting that he still had questions about how the law would be implemented in Marietta.
“In this stay-at-home era, the lawmakers’ action was expected. All cities and counties share the necessity to incorporate (879) in their local regulations,” he said.
At the work session Monday, council members agreed to continue discussions on the bill at their July 28 series of committee meetings.
One provision of the bill would allow licensed package liquor stores to deliver malt beverages, wine and spirits. Other “packaged goods retailers” would be permitted to deliver malt beverages and wine. The bill specifies that customers have to have an account with the business and present identification showing they are 21 or older to receive such deliveries.
Alcohol delivery, except for certain places like schools, prisons, addiction facilities and retail businesses, would be permitted if the legislation goes into effect, unless local authorities pass a resolution or ordinance against it.
The bill also allows cities and counties to expand legal hours for Sunday package alcohol sales.
Under the Sunday brunch referendum that passed in Marietta in 2018, restaurants can serve alcohol on-site as early as 11 a.m. If Kemp signs the state bill into law, Marietta could adopt an ordinance or resolution to expand Sunday alcohol package sales, currently illegal until 12:30 p.m., to 11 a.m. to midnight.
Marietta officials will decide, if the bill becomes law, whether to leave Sunday package sales as-is or adopt the longer hours.
Another part of the bill allows for tasting events at liquor stores, which would serve samples of alcoholic beverages either to the general public or by invitation. The bill includes restrictions on quantities that can be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.