The Marietta City Council will decide next week whether to approve an annexation and rezoning involving plans to build 59 town homes.
The land, located at 1520, 1540 and 1560 Cunningham Road off Powder Springs Road, totals 8.81 acres and includes a parcel in unincorporated Cobb County. There are currently three homes on the property.
The applicant, Venture Communities, LLC, is requesting an annexation of the unincorporated parcel and rezoning of the whole area to a planned residential development for single-family homes, to build 59 homes or a density of 6.7 units per acre.
The city's planning commission recommended approving the rezoning with stipulations in a 5-2 vote, with commissioners Brenda McCrae and Boozer McClure opposed.
A representative for Venture Communities said the town homes will be two and three stories and the prices will range from $300,000 to $400,000.
The council will consider the annexation and rezoning at its meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. For more information or to watch the meeting online, visit mariettaga.gov.
