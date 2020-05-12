Marietta Power and Water customers have an extra month that they won’t have to worry about paying late utility bills.
The Marietta Board of Lights and Water has approved extending the period in which water and power will not be disconnected for unpaid bills through June 15. The city had already extended the service disconnect suspension once in response to the coronavirus, and disconnections were scheduled to resume May 12.
The board also approved its budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which totals $164,659,324. There are no rate increases for either water or power.
The new budget is nearly $4 million less than the adjusted budget for this year.
The board will review the budget in six months and may adjust it during the year, in part because of anticipated effects from the coronavirus pandemic. Staff will also monitor the budget on a monthly basis.
Mayor Steve Tumlin urged the board to not increase rates for the city’s customers in November, either.
“We accept the consequences and don’t pass them on,” he said. “Hopefully, this tragedy will end soon.”
The service disconnect extension and the budget be reviewed by the Marietta City Council and will formally go into effect Wednesday, though services will not be disconnected before then, Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton said.
