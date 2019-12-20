CUMBERLAND — Forty-nine Marietta elementary schoolers, some sitting in shopping carts or holding the hands of their bulletproof vest-clad escorts, scoured the shelves of Target this week, looking for their favorite toys and books or gifts for their families.
One Park Street Elementary School kindergartner, whose family asked that he remain nameless, made a beeline for the toy aisle, where his eyes widened. The five-year-old tugged on Marietta Police Sgt. Brian Honea's hand, leading him down a row of Nerf guns, bouncy rubber balls and remote-controlled cars.
As he watched his officers spread through the store and listened to Marietta Middle School's choir sing Christmas tunes for shoppers, Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, told the MDJ that this year's Shop with a Cop event at the Target off Cobb Parkway near Suntrust Park was the largest in its four-year history.
Thanks mostly to the $5,500 donated by American Legion Post 29 in Marietta, Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said the school district was able to sponsor about twice as many students than any other year for a $200 shopping spree Students are nominated for the event by teachers and counselors.
The American Legion post raised the money through a golf tournament and other means.
"They asked us to help them spend the proceeds, spend the money of that, to do something good with young people in our community around the holiday season," Flynn said. "They don't put any strings on it. They say, 'Where can we do the most good for children?'"
Post Commander Walt Cusick said his post has donated the same amount to the Marietta Fire Department and Cobb police as well as the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Cusick said he hopes, and expects, that the program will grow each year.
"Our mission is to take care of veterans and their families, but our mission also is to be a viable member of the community," he said. "So we're extremely proud, and we just wish it was $10,000."
Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera made an appearance at the Target to witness the organized chaos, as Christmas shoppers, school children and police scooted past each other in crowded aisles.
Rivera said he is overjoyed by and thankful for collaboration his district has with the Marietta Police Department.
"For them to take in 49 of our students and walk the aisles of Target was the opportunity of a lifetime for our kids," he said. "I'm so grateful for all they do to pour into our kids and pour into our community."
As their carts filled, children and their police escorts scurried to the checkout lines to stuff their loot into bags for later delivery to their homes. That's when Santa came through the sliding glass doors.
Watching the crowd of children waiting for their turn to hug and chat with Santa, officers Brian Washington and Adam Gravitt reflected on the morning's shopping spree.
In nearly 16 years with Marietta police, Gravitt said this Shop with a Cop was his first. He said being able to help local kids and their families have an exciting Christmas and watching the children shop, not only for themselves but also thoughtfully for their family, was "phenomenal."
"All he wanted was to get his mom a box of chocolate," Gravitt said of his shopper, Sawyer Road Elementary School fourth-grader Hugo Lopez.
This was Washington's second year roaming the aisles with Marietta students. Leaving out their names, Washington said he was touched to see one family in need was able to send all four children.
"They all got Christmas presents and clothes and stuff like that, so that was great," Washington said, adding that he'd shopped with one of the siblings. "These kids are gonna grow up in Marietta, become something bigger in Marietta, and all (the community) is doing is showing these kids that people out there still do care."
