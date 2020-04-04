A Marietta man who called police on his girlfriend during a domestic dispute ended up in jail after officers said they found a large amount of drugs, cash, drug dealing equipment and a loaded assault rifle in his apartment.
Evan Norman Wallace, 22, was arrested by Marietta police at his apartment in The Parks on Windy Hill complex in southeast Marietta around 5 a.m. on March 29 and booked into the Cobb County jail on five drugs and weapons-related charges, records show.
Police said Wallace locked himself in his bathroom and called 911 sometime around 1 a.m. on March 29 because his girlfriend had thrown an ashtray at his toe and was attempting to kick the bathroom door down, having discovered, via the Snapchat phone app, that he was cheating on her.
When officers arrived at the apartment, the couple was outside, per Wallace’s arrest warrant.
Wallace said his toe was injured and his girlfriend admitted she had kicked a hole in the wall near the bathroom, the warrant states.
Officers asked to enter the apartment and Wallace obliged, according to the warrant, which further states the officers immediately smelled marijuana and saw three glass mason jars filled with the illegal drug.
“The three mason jars were on a shelf in plain view in the connecting dining room area to the living room and were clearly visible upon entering the living room of the apartment,” police said in the warrant.
Wallace told officers he also had a loaded “AK” rifle and a Glock gun in the apartment, the warrant stated, adding the rifle was in his bedroom and the Glock could not immediately be located.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and ultimately found 297.3 grams of marijuana, 5.3 grams of marijuana seeds, five THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, $6,350 in cash and the loaded assault rifle, according to Wallace’s arrest warrant.
Officers said they also discovered in the home a range of drug paraphernalia and dealing equipment including two digital scales, a vacuum bag sealer, over a dozen reusable vacuum seal bags with marijuana flakes inside, small glass jars with marijuana wax, multiple “bongs” with marijuana/marijuana wax residue, multiple bowls with smoked marijuana residue, a marijuana oil extractor used to make concentrated marijuana wax, a marijuana wax mold and a roll of blank “Rx” (prescription) labels for medical cannabis.
According to police, $5,620 in cash was rolled up with rubber bands and $730 was in a locked safe, alongside a “ledger of past sales” and multiple gold chains.
The marijuana was in 11 separate containers, including mason jars and vacuum sealed bags, which were labeled with the weight and strain of marijuana, per Wallace’s arrest warrant.
Police said the five THC cartridges were in their original packaging, four labeled with 71.4% THC content and one with 93.4% THC content.
Wallace is charged with four felony counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing marijuana; possessing illegal drugs; unlawful possession of illegal drugs with intent to manufacture; and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime, records show. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of possessing an unlawful prescription.
Wallace spent about 15 hours in custody at the Cobb County jail before being released on a $15,000 bond to a Dallas, Georgia, address about 8 p.m. on March 29, his jail record shows.
