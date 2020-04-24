A 25-year-old Marietta resident is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 75 early Friday, police say.
The Marietta man, Neelands Somarriba, was stopped on the interstate, for unknown reasons, while driving a 2012 Kia Rio LX. Somarriba was in the northbound lanes, near exit ramp 267B for the Canton Road Connector, police said.
Per investigators, Somarriba’s Kia Rio was rear-ended by a 2017 GMC Sierra truck being driven on I-75 north by 56-year-old Michael Brown, also of Marietta, just before 3 a.m. Friday.
This caused the GMC truck to exit the roadway, said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, public information officer for the Marietta Police Department.
The Kia Rio was then hit from behind a second time, by a 2020 Mazda CX-5 being driven north on I-75 by 29-year-old Rome resident Gerald Jackson, McPhilamy said.
GMC driver Brown was interviewed on scene and released, McPhilamy said, as was Mazda driver Jackson and his unnamed passenger.
McPhilamy said charges are anticipated in the case, pending a full investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is urged to call Investigator Joshua Madison at the Marietta police on 770-794-5357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.