A Marietta adult shop will have to pack up its merchandise and close, city officials determined at a hearing Wednesday.
The city council unanimously upheld the suspending and revoking of Tokyo Valentino's business license for its Cobb Parkway location, and extended the order from 90 to 180 days. The council called for the store to remove its contents immediately.
Tokyo Valentino, at 345 Cobb Parkway South, just across the street from the Marietta Diner, had its license revoked after the city found that sex toys and adult videos sold there are not permitted under its general merchandise license.
According to the order and city employees who testified at the hearing, a general merchandise license is one that would be issued to Walmart and similar stores.
Tokyo Valentino owner Michael Morrison has disputed the city’s claims that his store is not authorized to sell as much as 90% of the items it carries, which include adult toys, adult videos, smoke supplies, lingerie and other goods.
Cary Wiggins, an attorney for the store, argued that the city was citing an ordinance on "adult bookstores" that doesn't cover adult toys and other sex-related items sold there. City prosecutor Ben Smith insisted that the ordinance does cover them.
Another Tokyo Valentino store in east Cobb that recently opened was the target of a petition. The store, located at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road, sits a half mile from an elementary school and less than a mile from a church. Petitioners claimed the store should not be allowed to operate, but county officials said it was within proper zoning, so there was little they could do to prevent it from opening.
