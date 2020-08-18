A pair of federal lawsuits allege employees at a Marietta hotel knew of ongoing sex trafficking on its grounds.
The two lawsuits, filed last week in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, claim employees at the Days Inn by Wyndham on Marietta Northwest Parkway ignored obvious signs of sex trafficking.
“While she was trafficked at the Days Inn, Plaintiff exhibited numerous well known and visible signs of a minor sex trafficking victim in the common areas, of which Defendants knew or should have known,” one lawsuit states, “including her age and inappropriate appearance, physical deterioration, poor hygiene, fatigue, sleep deprivation, injuries, a failure to make eye contact with others, no control of or possession of money, loitering, soliciting male patrons, and monitoring and control by her traffickers, including two older men.”
The lawsuits allege that the trafficking, which took place in 2018, could have been prevented if hotel staff declined to rent rooms to the traffickers.
“Without a venue, or crime scene, a sex trafficking venture ceases to exist,” one lawsuit said. “Defendants, for a fee, provided the crime scene, a private and anonymous venue for the minor ... to be sold for sex at their hotel.”
According to one lawsuit, the minor trafficking victim was alone at the hotel, and traffickers “recruited” her and forced her into child sex trafficking. The traffickers rented a room at the hotel, and, while older men visited the room to have sex with the victim, the traffickers “frequently visited the front desk of the Days Inn and interacted with hotel employees and management.”
The lawsuits also allege victims of sex trafficking “frequently appeared throughout the hotel and on the hotel premises and approaches wearing very little clothing.” Despite these warning signs of sex trafficking, hotel employees did nothing to stop the illegal activity, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit goes on to claim employees helped traffickers by moving a victim “to a room in a less visible location in the hotel” and acting as “lookouts” to notify the traffickers “of police activity at the hotel.”
“On at least one occasion, (the victim) made it to the front desk alone and a front desk employee asked her if she needed help,” one lawsuit said. “Before she could answer, one of her traffickers found and grabbed (the victim), removed her from the lobby and took her back to the hotel room used for trafficking. The employee negligently did nothing.”
When contacted by the MDJ, the manager of the Marietta Days Inn declined to comment.
The lawsuits demand a trial by jury for the plaintiff, as well as unquantified damages.
Police have been called to the Days Inn, located next door to Dave and Buster’s, multiple times to investigate allegations of sex trafficking. In March 2018, two men were arrested for running a prostitution operation at the hotel.
In August 2018, police arrested four people for running a sex trafficking operation from the hotel. All four were charged with trafficking of persons for felony trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, and two were charged with pimping, another felony.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 6,697 calls were made to its hotline from 2017 through 2019. In 2019 alone, 1,057 contacts were made to the hotline and human trafficking cases were reported. The hotline is operated by Polaris and can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.
