A Marietta man is dead after being hit by a car while cycling in the city of Ball Ground in Cherokee County, authorities confirmed.
Nathaniel Crawford Pool, 43, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cherokee Sheriff's Office spokesman Jay Baker.
The collision happened about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday on Ga. Highway 5 near Commerce Lane in Ball Ground, when a Jeep Renegade traveling south struck Pool on a bicycle as he was also traveling south, Baker said.
Cherokee sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to collision and identified the driver of the Jeep as Johnathan James Welch, 35, of Ball Ground.
As of Tuesday morning the case remained under investigation and no charges had been filed, Baker said.
