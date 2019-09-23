Police shut down a Marietta crime spree in a little over an hour Sunday, arresting two men from Alabama who allegedly robbed multiple businesses.
Quatreion Hughes, 19, of Torey, Alabama and Raiquon Anderson, 21, of Huntsville, Alabama, are in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony charges.
Officers said the spree began at about 2:50 p.m. when the Red Latina Check Cashing business on Cobb Parkway south of Dobbins called 911 to report two men with guns had just attempted to rob the business.
Five minutes later, a delivery driver at Marietta Wings and More, which is behind Red Latina, called to say the restaurant had been robbed.
A minute before 3 p.m., Marietta officers located a vehicle matching the initial description and pulled it over, but officers quickly realized it was not the correct vehicle and released the driver.
At about the same time, other officers had obtained video from both businesses to verify the descriptions of the suspects.
At 3:08 p.m., a housekeeper at Sleep Inn, near Delk Road and Interstate 75, called 911 to report two young men walking around with handguns.
By 3:14, the first Marietta officer had arrived at the hotel and confirmed the two men matched the description of the suspects.
Multiple officers from Marietta and Cobb County worked together to establish a perimeter around the hotel.
The team cleared the entire hotel in about an hour and recovered a stolen vehicle, personal property and all the cash taken was recovered.
Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said the quick capture is thanks to officers, sergeants and detectives as well as members of the community and multiple Cobb County 911 operators.
“I am impressed with the way several citizens and first responders all worked together to bring these two armed and dangerous suspects into custody within approximately one hour of the start of their crime spree,” Flynn said. “This is another shining example of a community working together to keep our streets safe.”
