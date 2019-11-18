An 86-year-old Marietta man has died from the injuries he sustained in a two-car collision in Mableton on Friday morning, Cobb County police say.
Clarence Chadwick "succumbed to his injuries" while at WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell on Friday, Cobb police confirmed Monday.
Police said Chadwick was driving a red 2010 Ford Ranger that collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse at the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Chadwick was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the Chevrolet driver, 55-year-old Atlanta resident Anne Crane, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton confirmed.
Melton said Chadwick was traveling eastbound on Mableton Parkway and turned left at the intersection onto Bonanza Trail.
Crane, in the Chevrolet, was traveling west on Mableton Parkway, approaching the Bonanza Trail intersection in the left travel lane, per investigators.
“The Ford initiated its left turn in front of the Chevrolet,” Melton said, adding that it appeared Chadwick was at fault.
When the vehicles collided, the Ford rolled onto its driver’s side and slid onto the shoulder of Mableton Parkway, she said.
“The rear of the Ford then rode a guyed wire, that was attached to a power pole, and came to a final rest with the rear of the truck in an elevated position,” Melton added. “The truck remained in contact with the guyed wire.”
