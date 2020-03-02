A Marietta man accused of driving drunk with a child in the car and causing a crash that sent two people to the hospital has been indicted in the case by a Cobb Superior Court grand jury.
Christopher Paul Johnson, who was 31 at the time of the incident in April 2018, was indicted on Feb. 27 on two counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence, two counts of driving under the influence, and single counts of failing to yield to traffic with the right of way and driving with an open container of alcohol, court records show.
Marietta police said Johnson was just a few hundred feet from his Delk Road home when he collided with a motorcyclist while driving a 2006 GMC Envoy westbound on Delk Road, near the Bentley Road intersection, just after 6 p.m. on April 28, 2018.
Per his arrest warrant, Johnson failed to yield while turning left across the lane of travel of a motorcyclist who was traveling east on Delk Road.
Police said the rider of the 2014 Harley Davidson, 61-year-old Marietta resident Gilbert Espinet, received several injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
A 28-year-old passenger in the front of Johnson’s truck was also injured and transported to the hospital, after being “extricated” from the vehicle, police said.
Johnson had a 5-year-old female passenger in the back of his truck, who was not injured, records show.
Police said Johnson was assessed at the hospital and showed signs of intoxication. A partially consumed open can of beer was reportedly found in his truck.
Johnson was arrested on four misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, endangering a child by driving while intoxicated, failing to yield while driving, and driving with an open container of alcohol, records show. He was booked into the county jail on a $6,000 bond subject to those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.