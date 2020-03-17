Among the confirmed cases of infection from the new coronavirus in Cobb County is Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson.
Richardson told the MDJ a test result came back positive Monday morning. She started feeling sick last week and has been under self-quarantine. Now, it could be a month before she is cleared to leave her home.
"My doctor said a month, but I'm going to pray she’s wrong because I’m tired of being in the house," she said.
Last week, the councilwoman told the MDJ she was feeling pain in her chest and her back, but since then it has subsided, though she is coughing more, she said.
Cobb and Douglas Public Health representatives told Richardson that she'll be free to go after 72 hours of no symptoms of infection, she said.
"I’m waiting to wake up and feel good," she said. "I’ve got my dogs, I've got friends that are checking on me. I’m trying to keep a good attitude. I just really like people and want to go outside."
Richardson started to experience flu-like symptoms last Wednesday. She missed the City Council meeting that night, instead spending 10 hours in the emergency room at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for an X-ray and tests that ruled out other infections. On Thursday, she went to her doctor, who took a nasal swab and sent it out for testing. In addition to last week's council meeting, she also had to miss her father's funeral in Massachusetts on Saturday.
Richardson said she regrets not being able to participate in local efforts to help people during the pandemic.
"There’s so much going on, the (food) delivery to kids and everything, and I can’t be a part of it," she said. "I’ve got to stay here."
(1) comment
I'm sorry to hear that you have tested positive Ms. Richardson. This news story will be available for a couple of days online for sure, so could you please update all of us on you symptoms & how you are feeling? It may even help relieve some of your boredom! I will check back every few hours & hopefully see how you are doing. Thanks!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.