Marietta City Councilman Reginald “Reggie” Copeland pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to anger and violence evaluation and treatment, his case file shows.
In May 2019 Copeland was arrested by Marietta police on four charges of misdemeanor obstruction, to which he pleaded not guilty in September. The charges stemmed from Copeland’s interaction with police following a minor car collision in Marietta.
According to court documents obtained by the MDJ through an Open Records Act request, Copeland entered a negotiated guilty plea on a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in court on Jan. 20, when prosecutors dropped the three remaining charges of obstruction.
Copeland’s guilty plea was entered on a basis that he maintained innocence in respect of the charge but admitted the evidence presented by prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty, according to his sentencing sheet.
This type of plea is sometimes called an Alford plea, in reference to a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Under state law, disorderly conduct is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, although judges can instead impose probation, community service and classes.
Those sentenced on obstruction misdemeanors are similarly treated, with the maximum penalties being up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. More sentencing options include community service and anger management classes.
Copeland was given first offender status, meaning “no judgment of guilt be imposed at this time,” his sentencing sheet states.
The process of being sentenced under the first offender law involves pleading guilty to one or more charges and having the judge approve a defendant's request for first offender status in sentencing. If approved, the defendant won’t be convicted at that time, instead given the chance to complete a probationary sentence within a set time. If completed, the defendant will not be convicted and the criminal history will be restricted from public view.
Copeland’s sentencing sheet, filed Jan. 20, states he would be exonerated of guilt and discharged by the court on Jan. 23, having completed “anger/violence” evaluation and treatment.
No other penalties or conditions were imposed, the sentencing sheet reveals.
Copeland’s case was officially sealed and restricted by State Court of Cobb County Judge Maria Golick on Jan. 23, meaning it doesn’t exist in the public domain.
The sealing of cases is common among those sentenced as first offenders.
“The court finds the defendant’s lack of criminal history, impact of future employment, underlying facts and the state’s not opposing restriction as facts which support this order,” Golick’s restrict and seal order for Copeland states.
Copeland has not returned the MDJ’s requests for comment in regards to his criminal case.
(2) comments
The councilman does not need anger counseling. He needs to see an exterminator to get the bug out of his butt. From the Getgo, the Councilman was rude, argumentative and disrespectful to the police officer throughout this whole incident.
As usual, the headline is misleading---he did not have to take any anger management class--just an assessment, which he passed with flying colors---because he was not guilty of anything except driving (and in this case, being the victim of an accident caused by another driver) while Black. The officer involved, on the other hand, should take not only anger management classes, but cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training---and we the people will see to that.
