Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland has seven more weeks until his court arraignment on three misdemeanor charges of obstructing police in relation to a car collision he was involved in at the intersection of Fairground and Haley streets on May 24.
Police arrested Copeland after they say he persistently refused to show his driver’s license or get out of his vehicle as they were investigating the minor crash.
He struggled with the arresting officers and ended up being booked into the Cobb County jail, officers say.
Copeland’s arraignment was due to be in Judge Maria Golick’s courtroom at the Cobb County State Court Friday morning.
But it was moved to 9 a.m. Sept. 20 before Judge Golick, Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan told the MDJ.
Copeland is expected to answer to the three charges he faces at the arraignment hearing.
His May 29 arrest warrant states the crash happened about 11 a.m. on May 24 at the intersection of Fairground and Haley streets in Marietta.
According to a police report, another driver, Kayli Sweeney of Marietta, performed a U-turn on Fairground Street and her 2008 Acura RDX struck the driver’s side of Copeland’s 2017 Ford truck.
Neither driver was injured.
Marietta police said Sweeney was issued a citation for an improper turn at the scene of the crash.
Officers said Copeland willfully resisted, obstructed and opposed law enforcement officers acting in their duty by refusing seven times to give his driver’s license, refusing eight times to exit his vehicle, and by hanging on to the center console in his car and pulling himself towards the center of the car as officers tried to pull him from the vehicle.
“Officers were able to remove said accused from the vehicle,” the warrant states. “Said accused continued to actively resist and pulled his hands toward the front of his body as officers were attempting to handcuff said accused.”
Copeland was subject to a $1,500 bond on the three misdemeanor charges and was booked into the county jail and released on the same day of his arrest — May 29.
Marietta police have not explained why Copeland was apprehended five days after the crash.
Copeland is in his second year on the Marietta City Council, representing Ward 5 which encompasses parts of Marietta between the Canton Road Connector and Roswell Road, including Marietta Square.
He was sworn into office as a newcomer in Dec. 17, 2017 having won 53.4 percent of that November’s general election vote, ousting incumbent Ruben Sands who received 160 votes to Copeland’s 218.
Copeland cannot be removed from office unless he's convicted of a felony or the subject of a successful recall petition.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin issued a statement the day of Copeland’s arrest, calling the event “unfortunate” and adding that it happened outside the scope of Copeland’s council duty.
“This is a personal, legal matter in a judicial proceeding before the Cobb County State Court,” Tumlin said May 29. “Due to the individual legal rights of our fellow councilman, no further action or comments are forthcoming from the city and its council as this incident will be processed through the court system in the normal course of business preserving the rights of all involved. The Marietta City Council is still intact and going forward as the city’s governing body.”
Copeland’s fellow council members struck a similar tone at the time.
“My reaction would be that this is a personal matter for Councilman Copeland, and my hope would be that it doesn’t interfere with the good work that the council is doing,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson.
“I’m very disappointed in hearing this,” said Councilman Johnny Walker. “I am not sure of all the details, but this gives Marietta another little black eye. I’m not sure what all happened. Hopefully there might be some explanation.”
