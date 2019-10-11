MARIETTA — A jury trial in the case against Marietta City Council member Reginald Maurice Copeland could be held in Cobb County State Court as soon as October 21, the start of the first of three weeks set down by Judge Maria Golick for trials.
Copeland, 57, who has been on the council since December 2017, faces four misdemeanor charges of obstructing police in relation to a May 24 incident, court records show.
His case was one of many considered by Golick in her courtroom Friday morning, as she sought to determine which were ready for trial.
Golick said trials will be called during the last two weeks in October and the second week in November.
“Any time during those weeks if you get a call to come to court you must be here in an hour’s notice,” she instructed those in her courtroom Friday morning. “The reality is you will likely get more time than that.”
Copeland was not among those in the gallery awaiting trial Friday but his case was put on the trial calendar because his lawyer indicated they were ready.
The case has been delayed in court several times in recent months without Copeland having to appear before a judge.
Initially he was due to appear before Golick for arraignment on Aug. 2, but that was put off for seven weeks until Sept. 20, when he was scheduled to formally hear and plead to his charges.
Instead the arraignment was waived on Sept. 6 when not-guilty pleas were entered on Copeland’s behalf and his case was set down for the jury trial calendar call on Oct. 11.
Marietta police officers claim Copeland willfully resisted, obstructed and opposed them as they acted in their duty by refusing seven times to give his driver’s license, refusing eight times to exit his vehicle, and by hanging onto the center console in his car and pulling himself toward the center of the car as officers tried to pull him from the vehicle.
“Officers were able to remove said accused from the vehicle,” the warrant states. “Said accused continued to actively resist and pulled his hands toward the front of his body as officers were attempting to handcuff said accused.”
The incident happened after a minor car crash. Copeland was driving on Fairground Street when his car was hit by another vehicle being driven by Marietta woman Kayli Sweeney, who was 19 years old at the time and was attempting a U-turn, the police report shows, adding that neither driver was injured.
Police said they issued Sweeney with a citation for an improper turn at the scene of the crash.
Officers arrested Copeland five days later, on May 29. They have not explained why he was apprehended days after the crash, rather than during the incident.
The arrest warrant does not illuminate why Copeland did not want to show police his driver’s license or exit his Ford truck.
He was booked into the Cobb County jail the day of his arrest and released from custody several hours later on a $1,500 bond, records show.
Copeland is in his second year on the Marietta City Council, representing Ward 5, which encompasses parts of Marietta between the Canton Road Connector and Roswell Road, including Marietta Square.
He was sworn into office as a newcomer on Dec. 17, 2017, having won 53.4 percent of that November’s general election vote, ousting incumbent Ruben Sands, who received 160 votes to Copeland’s 218.
Copeland cannot be removed from office unless he’s convicted of a felony or the subject of a successful recall petition.
