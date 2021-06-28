In May, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin proposed adding speed cameras around the city that would clock speeders’ license plates automatically, triggering the city to mail them a ticket.
While acknowledging such a proposal may be unpopular with some residents, Tumlin said cracking down on speeding was the issue constituents were most vocal about, and some council members expressed interest in the idea.
During Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting, the council is expected to discuss a whole host of speeding remedies — traffic cameras, radar enforcement and lowering speed limits on certain neighborhood streets. It will also revisit the city’s “traffic calming” policy, which governs the process through which speed studies are conducted and measures to slow traffic speed/volume are approved.
Speed camerasCity staff informed Tumlin in May that, under state law, the city could only use speed cameras for enforcement in school zones, during school hours. Additionally, the money collected from speed camera-induced tickets must be used to fund law enforcement or for other safety initiatives.
Council will discuss installing the cameras in school zones Tuesday. Staff have compiled maps of school zones with rough data on their traffic volumes. If council wishes to move forward on the proposal, the city must then enter into a contract with the Marietta Board of Education.
“The request actually has to come from Marietta City Schools to us, and then we have to take that request, along with a lot of other information, and submit that to (the Georgia Department of Transportation) for their review and approval,” Public Works Director Mark Rice told the MDJ.
Radar detectionCouncil members will also discuss adding to the list of streets where Marietta police can run radar detection and enforce speeding. The city must get state approval for every street they run radar on and resubmit applications annually. The list could be significantly expanded, depending on how many streets council wants to add to the list and whether they are all approved by GDOT.
The radar detection list came as a result of Councilman Reggie Copeland requesting police run radar on Washington Avenue and Lawrence Street. Copeland was informed the city must first apply for state approval, and council voted down Copeland’s proposal, wanting to consider a more comprehensive list of streets.
“There’s probably four or five that I’m interested in,” said Councilman Grif Chalfant, chair of the Public Works Committee, in an interview.
Council members may bring forward streets in their own wards for radar enforcement consideration Tuesday.
Lowering speed limitsIn a separate item, Chalfant had requested the Public Works Department to evaluate speed limits on more than a dozen neighborhood streets located in the Bellemeade Drive area, bordered by Powder Springs Street to the north, Cunningham Road to the west and Sandtown Road to the east.
Some of the streets have a 25 mph limit, some have 30 mph limits and others have no posted speed limit — under state law, the default speed limit is 30 mph if none is posted.
Chalfant said in some neighborhoods, there are streets that “stick out like a sore thumb,” by not having posted limits.
Council could move Tuesday to set all the streets at 25 mph, though a vote would not occur until a regular meeting in two weeks.
The streets that would be affected are:
♦ Natchez Trace
♦ Longwood Drive
♦ Winchester Drive
♦ Lansdowne Court
♦ Monmouth ♦ Court
♦ Longwood Court
♦ Arden Drive
♦ Dunleith Court
♦ William Robert Drive
♦ Linden Lane
♦ Oregon Trail
♦ Cayman Lane
♦ Jamaica Cove
♦ Bimini Court
♦ Sugar Springs Lane
♦ Brandl Drive
♦ Forest Court
♦ Brandon Drive
♦ Monteign Court
♦ Oakpoint Drive
♦ Oakplace Drive and
♦ Bellemeade Farms Road.
In addition to streets in the Bellemeade Drive area, Chalfant said he plans to ask for 25 mph on streets in the Colston Road area, located north of Powder Springs Street off Chestnut Hill Road.
Traffic calming policy Council will also discuss, under the Judicial Legislative Committee, revamping the city’s traffic calming policy, an ongoing process that received preliminary approval at the last council meeting. The policy is aimed at getting more buy-in from residents before city staff begin conducting speed studies and come up with ways to reduce speeding.
Details and language are still being tweaked, but the policy would require residents to petition their neighborhoods to demonstrate support. Some council members felt that under the current policy, a loud minority of residents could get speed tables or stop signs added to a street without support from the majority of their neighbors.
The new policy would also no longer require council approval to conduct a speed study. “Passive” traffic calming measures, defined as those that don’t modify the geometry of the road or incur expense, such as lane restriping or additional signage, could be implemented without council approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.