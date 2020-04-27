The city of Marietta is planning budget adjustments to make up for over $1 million in revenue shortfalls due to the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, council members will vote on whether to move $1.7 million from reserves to cover city services and employees from March through the end of the year.
City Manager Bill Bruton said he estimates Marietta is looking at a $3 million shortfall for its general fund in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and further revenue shortages next fiscal year. In response, the city has cut some expenses and implemented a hiring freeze.
“We have a healthy reserve which has been built up over time just for extreme situations like this economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Items before the City Council on Tuesday include using some of this reserve to supplement the budget so that we can maintain our service levels,” he said.
According to the meeting agenda, the transfers would be made through two amendments: one of $300,000 a month to be allocated for the months of March through June, totaling $1.2 million, and the other for $250,000 for the rest of the year totaling $1.5 million. The money is to be used to maintain current city staff levels and services.
The city has 800 employees who work full time, part time or on appointed boards, Bruton said, and it has made no layoffs or reductions in city services since the start of the pandemic.
The city manager said that Marietta doesn’t yet have projections for other funds, including the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax fund and the hotel/motel tax, but those are expected to also be negatively affected.
The special called meeting is 4 p.m. Tuesday, immediately followed by council committee meetings. The meeting will be held at city hall, and broadcast live on the city’s website www.mariettaga.gov.
