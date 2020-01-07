A good portion of Marietta’s first City Council meeting of 2020, scheduled for Wednesday night, will be spent appointing officials to leadership positions in city government.
All appointments are subject to final approval by the City Council at Wednesday’s meeting. The appointments are on the consent agenda, a list of items the council generally feels are uncontroversial and vote on in one batch at the start of the meeting.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly is set to take over as mayor pro tem from Councilman Johnny Walker. The mayor pro tem holds the powers of the mayor in the mayor’s absence, but the mayor pro tem cannot veto items.
The mayor appoints a mayor pro tem for a one-year term each January. Kelly previously served as mayor pro tem during her first term in office.
The other new appointment on the agenda is for the city’s Municipal Court prosecutor, who oversees cases including misdemeanor shoplifting offenses, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and traffic offenses including DUI. The court also adjudicates violations of local ordinances including zoning and parking offenses and imposes civil penalties for photo-enforced red-light and school bus stop-arm violations.
The nominee is Ben F. Smith, who previously served as Cobb County’s solicitor general and district attorney. The previous prosecutor, Robert Donovan, will retire after 34 years on the job, but he is set to continue to provide advice as an assistant prosecutor, along with Latonia Hines, Thomas Griner, Jason Treadaway, Donna Merrel and Robert Schnatmeier, Jr.
Judge Roger J. Rozen is set to continue as Chief Judge of the City of Marietta Municipal Court through January 2022. Pam Allen is poised to be reappointed as Municipal Court clerk, and Melinda Taylor, Lawrence “Larry” Burke, Nathan Wade and Joan Bloom are scheduled to be named Associate Judges of City of Marietta Municipal Court.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson will be named the presiding officer, who serves in the absence of both the mayor and mayor pro tem. Richardson will also be reappointed as council parliamentarian. In that role, she is responsible for maintaining parliamentary procedure, things such as reminding her colleagues who has the floor.
The leadership of the city’s various committees is also set to remain the same with each council member serving as chair, vice chair and member of a different committee.
♦ - The Economic/Community Development Committee will consist of Chair Johnny Walker, Vice Chair Grif Chalfant and Andy Morris
♦ The Finance/Investments Committee will consist of Chair Joseph Goldstein, Vice Chair Reggie Copeland and Michelle Cooper Kelly
♦ The Judicial/Legislative Committee will consist of Chair Andy Morris, Vice Chair Cheryl Richardson and Joseph R. Goldstein
♦ The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee will consist of Chair Michelle Cooper Kelly, Vice Chair Andy Morris and Reggie Copeland
♦ The Personnel/Insurance Committee will consist of Chair Cheryl Richardson, Vice Chair Joseph Goldstein and Grif Chalfant
♦ The Public Safety Committee will consist of Chair Reggie Copeland, Vice Chair Johnny Walker and Cheryl Richardson
♦ The Public Works Committee will consist of Chair Grif Chalfant, Vice Chair Michelle Cooper Kelly and Johnny Walker
Councilman Grif Chalfant and Reggie Copeland are set to be appointed as voting delegates for the Cobb Municipal Association’s business meetings.
