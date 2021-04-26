Marietta Councilman Andy Morris will ask the City Council to reconsider its decision to convert sections of Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue to one-way roads during Tuesday's committee meetings.
The decision was made last fall but became a controversy earlier this month when four people who work in the area voiced their discontent at a council meeting. They said they weren’t properly notified of the decision, though two residents also spoke in favor of one-way streets.
Several law offices call the area home. Morris, who spends much of his working hours at the courthouse, told the MDJ he had received complaints from people there about the decision.
One lawyer, Steve Woodman, sent the council a petition with names of people opposed.
Morris will ask the council to hold off on one-way streets for now but keep the other traffic-calming measures, which include speed bumps. Council should also consider adding stop signs, he said.
Morris agrees with the opponents who say one-way streets will increase traffic speeds instead of slowing them down. Last year, before the council approved the change, Councilman Reggie Copeland held a meeting to discuss the idea with residents. He later told council that residents were not opposed to the idea.
“I don’t think we were told the truth about what happened at the hearings on Lawrence Street,” Morris said, citing the fact that only a dozen or so people attended the meeting, and that a consensus on one-way streets was not reached.
In other business, city staff are proposing the addition of a red-light camera at the on ramp where Cobb Parkway meets Canton Road Connecter. The on ramp takes drivers from Cobb Parkway, onto Canton Road Connecter, which can then be used to access Interstate 75.
Public Works Director Mark Rice told the MDJ it would be the fourth red light camera in the city if council approves it. The cameras take photos of cars that run red lights. Photos of the driver and license plate are snapped. Offenders are mailed a citation.
The intersection has had 21 accidents so far this year, 101 last year and 96 the year before. Rice said he and his staff believe that a red-light camera with proper signage could reduce that number by half, bringing it in line with the number seen at similar intersections.
Under the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly has requested a discussion on creating a Skate Park Advisory Committee.
Funding for a skate park in Marietta was approved in the last Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) election, so Kelly will ask for a committee of residents to be set up. She said it would be composed of 10 or so community stakeholders, including skating enthusiasts, who would provide input into the park’s plan.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson has asked to discuss the installation of a certified pollinator habitat within Kirby Park, to be used for educational and environmental purposes.
Councilman Grif Chalfant has requested a discussion on wearing masks under the Judicial/Legislative Committee. Chalfant said he simply wants to make sure the council is following the executive orders from Gov. Brian Kemp. He added that masks make it hard to hear each other speaking and will ask if the restrictions could be lessened.
The same committee will discuss a plan submitted to build 30 single-family houses on 5.3 acres located off Fairland Drive.
Committee meetings will begin Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. in the first-floor council chamber at Marietta City Hall.
