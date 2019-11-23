The New York City government may be exporting members of its homeless population across the country, including to Cobb County, and Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly wants to do something about it.
According to a story in the New York Post, the program, known as “Special One-Time Assistance” has sent 5,074 homeless families or 12,482 individuals to 32 states and Puerto Rico since August of 2017.
According to the website for the New York City Human Resources Administration, the program is available to adults and families who have been staying in a shelter for at least 90 days and who have enough income to make future rent payments based on rent not exceeding 50% of their income. Those eligible can receive a full year’s rent to move within New York City, to other locations in New York, to another state or to Puerto Rico or Washington.
According to data linked by the Post, one household has been relocated to Marietta, one to Kennesaw and two to Smyrna. Another 13 have moved to Atlanta.
Leadership in the cities where relocated New Yorkers end up often have had no notification, and Mayor Steve Tumlin said he had been unaware of the program.
“We just recently discovered it, and it’s kind of bothersome that someone would just do that without any coordination,” he said. “It just didn’t make sense. And there might not be anything we can do about it, but we at least need to be prepared if that’s what this is.”
Kelly said she wants to find out whether there is anything the city can do about it. She added a discussion item to the agenda for the city’s Judicial and Legislative Committee’s Tuesday meeting.
“My hope is that we can come up with some kind of ordinance, some language around what makes sense in regards to requiring organizations that may bring homeless by the bus, states that might want to bring them to our area,” she said. “That starts with finding out what options we do have.”
Kelly said she wants to help the homeless living in the city already, but the resources are just not available to help people from all over the country.
“I really wanted to have a conversation about making sure we’re properly informed on how do we prevent ourselves from being the place of choice for other states to ship off their homeless population,” she said. “Right now, we’re really interested in being able to provide services to homeless folks within Marietta and Cobb County, but we certainly can’t handle the plight of other cities. … Really it’s just to be able to provide control around how people are shipped into the city, and also it’s unfair to organizations like MUST who are trying to serve a great cause, but eventually could be flooded with homeless populations from other states.”
But MUST Ministries employees said they have not noticed an uptick in clients from New York or anywhere else.
“Eighty percent of all of the clients living in homelessness that we served at the Elizabeth Inn Shelter last year were from Cobb County,” said Senior Director of Housing Falecia Stewart, who added that MUST has not noticed a change in demographics.
“We have seen no buses of people from out of state,” said MUST spokeswoman Kaye Cagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.