The Marietta City Council will soon decide whether to approve a rezoning for a 49 townhome development on Atlanta Street just south of the East Dixie Avenue intersection.
Pulte Home Company LLC is seeking rezoning for 3.77 acres at 521 Atlanta Street from office/institutional to planned residential development zoning for single family homes. Townhomes in this proposed zoning are subject to additional requirements, including city approval for site plans, tree plans and building elevations.
Plans for the proposed neighborhood arrange the townhomes along a new, circular, private road to be accessed from Kings Court. The density of the project would be 13 units per acre. A variance is requested to reduce the minimum lot size from 4,000 square feet to 1,000 square feet.
The Marietta Planning Commission unanimously recommended approving the rezoning with stipulations, including leaving one acre of the site as open space and limiting rentals to no more than 5% of the units.
The City Council will review the application at its work session Monday and will have a final vote after a public hearing at its Wednesday meeting.
According to the city, the property was the site of a historic home that was once used as a hospital during the Civil War. The house was destroyed by a fire in 2006.
In 2018, the land was rezoned from light industrial to office/institutional for a private school.
