The Marietta City Council will soon decide whether to approve a rezoning and variance request for 36 detached homes near Fairlane Drive off Powder Springs Street.
The project consists of four properties on approximately 5.3 acres. The applicant, William C. Hagemann, is requesting rezoning from single-family residential to planned residential development — single family to build the community on a new public roadway connecting with Fairlane Drive and Hagemann Drive.
The property, which currently has three single-family homes on it, is located between a shopping center to the south and a neighborhood under construction, Promenade at the Square, to the north. The city golf course is directly west of the site.
The proposal includes variances to reduce the minimum lot size from 4,000 to 3,500 sq. ft. and to allow the site to have 5.7 percent of the land open space planned for the project, instead of the normally required 25 percent.
Another variance would allow the right of way width to be reduced from 50 feet to 44 feet, which would match the neighboring Promenade neighborhood.
The Marietta Planning Commission recommended approval at its meeting May 5. A public hearing will be held at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The Marietta City Council meets 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street. Meetings are also streamed on the city’s website, www.mariettaga.gov.
