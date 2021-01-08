A potential drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Marietta will be reviewed by City Council members next week after being rejected by the city's planning commission.
Jonathan Clay, the managing partner of Atlanta-based Southeast Laboratory Ventures, is requesting a special use permit to establish a halfway house on a little over half an acre at 41 and 45 South Avenue, off Roswell Street, at two properties separated by an alley. If approved, the facility would house a maximum of 16 residents for four to 10 days.
Marietta planning commissioners recommended denying the request, with four voting against it and two commissioners, Boozer McClure and Byron “Tee” Anderson abstaining. Planning Commission Chairman Bob Kinney was absent from the meeting. Three people spoke against the facility at the commission’s meeting Wednesday, citing concerns about safety and saying it would bring down property values, according to the meeting minutes.
Council members will also consider a rezoning for a bank at 1.19 acres on several parcels at 225, 237 and 251 Roswell St., and 311 and 313 Anderson St.
Capital City Bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, is seeking to rezone some of the parcels from office institutional to community retail commercial. The owners want to combine the properties and build a 6,000-square-foot, split-tenant space, according to city records. The six commissioners who met this week unanimously recommended approving the rezoning.
The Marietta City Council meets for a work session at 5:15 p.m. Monday, and an agenda review session at 6 p.m. Wednesday followed by its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
