Tonight, the Marietta City Council will consider whether to allow a 200-unit, four-story apartment building on a site currently occupied by a shopping center.
Atlanta-based developer Heatherland Homes is asking the city to rezone the 7.5-acre property near the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road from a commercial category to residential high-rise zoning. The Marietta Planning Commission, which advises the council on rezonings, voted last week 4-3 to recommend the council deny the rezoning.
The property is located off Powder Springs Street between Heathersett Drive and Fairlane Drive, behind a Quiktrip, restaurant and auto shops. The shopping center itself includes a vape store, a barber shop, a Cricket wireless store and a few other tenants, with some of the suites vacant. A Big Lots was formerly housed at the site.
If approved, the apartments would be limited to people aged 55 and older. The developer originally proposed building a 250-unit, five-story development, but at Monday’s council work session, city staff said the proposal had been scaled back to 200 units and four stories.
The units would average 1,100 square feet, and rent would be in the range of $1,800 to $2,200 per month, according to Kevin Moore, a lawyer for the developer.
Moore said the rates were “not market rate,” but also didn’t call it affordable. The project is not affiliated with the Marietta Housing Authority.
Moore told the Planning Commission last week the shopping center was a “dilapidated, underutilized shopping center … that has sat serving not much purpose,” when presenting the proposal. Moore also argued that there is a need for more senior housing in the city, and pointed out that the city has invested heavily in beautifying the area through the Powder Springs Streetscape project.
The developer is seeking two waivers from the city — one to allow less than the required 10% of recreation space and one to allow less than the minimum of two parking spots per resident. Moore said that 300 parking spots would be sufficient to support the development, because seniors drive less and because the developer believes tenants will likely include many single elderly people.
City staff wrote in planning documents that the development was not consistent with the city’s future use plan, which calls for future retail development at the site. But staff also wrote that “a high intensity residential use at this location … seems an appropriate redevelopment proposal.”
Several area residents and business owners spoke against the proposal before the Planning Commission.
Steven Rich, a tenant of the shopping center, said Moore had mischaracterized the shopping center.
“So we contribute to the community as opposed to being a blight,” Rich said, adding later, “None of us have been given any kind of warning whatsoever, that we're about to be evicted.”
Steve Beasley, who lives on nearby Arden Drive, said the renderings of the buildings looked nice but was concerned about traffic.
“It’s a severely congested area,” Beasley said. “It takes many lights to get through — y'all don't have to sit in the traffic, we do — going home or going to work.”
A traffic study has not been conducted to consider the projected impact. Moore said such a study wasn’t required or requested. Plus, the current zoning would allow for a large retailer to move onto the site, which could bring even more traffic than a housing development.
“That type of development, those types of uses have changed forever,” Moore said of big box retail. “If that was going to occur at this location it would have occurred several, several, several years ago.”
Some planning commissioners shared traffic concerns, and one asked why working-age people couldn’t live there.
“Why couldn't we offer these units to people that are fire department workers, teachers that need a place to stay too? Why do we have to limit our resources to seniors? I'd like to see us do something more with a little diversity,” said Commissioner Brenda McCrae.
McCrae, who said she was “not too crazy” about the reduced parking spaces, made a motion for the Planning Commission to recommend denial. It passed 4-3, with Bob Kinney, Frasure Hunter and Tee Anderson opposed.
The Marietta council will hold a public hearing on the proposal tonight.
Other zonings
Another proposal the Planning Commission disapproves of will go before council tonight. Cartersville-based Development Company of Northwest Georgia is asking the city to greenlight three single-family homes on a third-of-an-acre lot sandwiched between Alexander Circle and South Marietta Parkway.
The lot is technically listed as 250 Frasier Street. The owner, Bob Terrell, told the Planning Commission he wanted to build three “cottage-style” $500,000 houses on the site, which is currently vacant and wooded.
City staff recommended a maximum of two houses at the site in planning documents. Commissioners seemed open to that idea, but Terrell said it wasn’t worth developing unless he built three houses. The lot is currently zoned office-institutional, and Terrell said he’d rather build an office there than build two homes.
“I don't care if you turn it down, I’ll do something else with it,” Terrell said.
The commission voted 5-2 to recommend denial, with Tee Anderson and Boozer McClure opposed.
Also on the agenda is an annexation and rezoning which would see Ed Voyles Automotive Group expand their dealerships along Cobb Parkway near the corner of Windy Hill Road. The site, 2079 Cobb Parkway, was formerly a Havertys Furniture store. If approved, it would become part of the city and be incorporated into the neighboring Ed Voyles dealerships south of the property.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Finally, council will consider a proposal to add two homes to the Cottages at Keeler Woods, a subdivision already under construction just south of Polk Street and west of Mountain View Road. The subdivision, being built by Cobb-based Elliott Homes, would be 29 homes instead of 27.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
