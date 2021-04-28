Marietta City Councilman Grif Chalfant proposed relaxing the city’s mask policy, which requires people to wear masks on city property, at Tuesday night’s committee meetings. Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly thought council should wait another month to allow more time for people to get vaccinated and for the country to reach herd immunity. The matter was set aside for now.
In other business, a fourth red-light camera in the city seems set to be approved, as council moved a proposal onto the next meeting’s consent agenda to add one at the corner of Cobb Parkway and the on-ramp to Canton Road Connector. Consent agenda items are voted on and approved all at once at council meetings.
The intersection has had 21 accidents so far this year, 101 last year and 96 the year before, according to Public Works Director Mark Rice. Rice believes a red light camera could halve the number of accidents.
Also added to the consent agenda is a request from Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly to form a Skate Park Advisory Committee. Funding for a skate park in Marietta was approved in the last Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) election — the committee would be composed of 10 or so community stakeholders, including skating enthusiasts, who would provide input into the park’s plan.
A proposal to build 30 single-family houses on 5.3 acres located off Fairland Drive was advanced to the council’s next work session.
Finally, the council directed city staff to develop plans to build a pollinator garden at Kirby Park. The proposal comes from Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, who said the garden would serve educational and environmental purposes, providing pollinator plants for bees, butterflies and other wildlife.
