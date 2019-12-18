The old Marietta Flea Market could be gone early next year if the City Council votes to accept a bid to demolish the building at the corner of Franklin Gateway and South Marietta Parkway.
Daniel Cummings, the city's economic development manager, told the council Tuesday the city had received a bid for its demolition, and the council moved unanimously to add the item to its Jan. 6 work session.
Cummings said the bid, which came from Marietta-based Southern Environmental Services, came in at $250,000 for demolishing everything including the slab foundation or $161,000 to leave the slab.
The city purchased about 7 acres, including a strip mall anchored by the flea market, in 2017 for $5.8 million. The purchase was part of Marietta’s efforts to redevelop the Franklin Gateway corridor with funds from a $68 million voter-approved bond.
The idea was to buy up blighted property and sell it to developers at a loss with the understanding that the new projects would bring higher property values and lower crime rates.
The city has touted projects such as Home Depot’s IT center, Atlanta United’s headquarters and training facility, WellStar offices, new hotels and other, smaller developments.
City Manager Bill Bruton said the city had been working to help the strip mall's tenants find new locations. The last tenant recently vacated, which means demolition can now move forward.
Bruton said city staff favor leaving the parking lot intact when the buildings are knocked down.
“We could leave the parking lot or take it out, we were thinking it might not hurt to leave the parking lot so that folks could come in there and see the property.”
Bruton said the city has leased the empty lot for parking during events.
Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Steve Tumlin said the bid “seemed like a very competitive price.” He said with previous demolitions of blighted apartment complexes, the city paid about a million dollars for demolition on about 12 acres.
Tumlin said the demolition is not being proposed for any specific buyer, but it will make the plot much more attractive for those in the real estate market.
“There have been tire kickers, but the success we've had previously with getting it down to dirt where the developer can see it has greatly enhanced our chances,” he said. “Where Arthur Blank built, where Ikea bought, you remove that obstacle and you get more potential buyers who will pay more money.”
Cummings said the quote from Southern Environmental Services was intended to give the council a general idea of the cost so they can determine whether to proceed with demolition and whether to keep the slab or parking lot.
"Now that we have their feedback, we will move forward through the process to get completed bids," he said. "One other outstanding factor on the demolition is the need for asbestos removal. We are currently having an asbestos survey being conducted and won’t know the need for removal until it is complete."
Bruton said if the council approves the bid, the property could be empty in as few as 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.