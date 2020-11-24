The Marietta City Council shelved a proposal to ban bow hunting in the city limits until it can hear from state wildlife officials.
Councilman Johnny Walker floated the idea and appeared to have support from other council members at a committee meeting Tuesday. However, they agreed to wait until they had met with representatives of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Area cities including Acworth, Smyrna, Cartersville, Roswell and Woodstock have restrictions or bans on hunting with bows and arrows in their city limits. In Roswell, hunters apply for a permit to use bows and arrows.
Walker said he put forward the idea in response to incidents in which a deer was hit with an arrow and ran into residents' yards. The latest was reported to him last week.
"A lady that lives in my ward ... said somebody knocked on her door during the day, a young hunter, and said, 'Can I go in your backyard? I think my deer went back there. I just shot it somewhere, and it went into your backyard to die.' Some young kids witnessed it, and it was just a bad thing," he said. "I’m not opposed to deer hunting but I think that we’re too congested as a city. It’s too much."
City Manager Bill Bruton said DNR representatives told the city the agency is the only government entity that can regulate hunting, though some cities ban the use of bows without specifying hunting.
City officials will meet with DNR representatives before next month's committee meetings Dec. 17.
