Marietta motorists might want to watch their speed on more streets, should a City Council effort to expand radar detection succeed.
During its Public Works Committee this week, council members unveiled a list of streets where they want Marietta Police to start using radar to ticket speeders. The use of radar, though, must be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which will assess the streets based on certain criteria before making a decision.
The idea of enabling radar detection on more streets came about when Councilman Reggie Copeland asked for its use on Lawrence and Washington streets earlier this year. Council members put Copeland’s request on hold because they wanted to put together a more comprehensive list of streets that could be submitted for state approval.
A handful of streets picked by council have been approved by the state in the past, but must be resubmitted for approval, because the city has modified the streets. Ten roads are not approved by GDOT and will need to be submitted.
More than 50 roads and highways in Marietta are already approved for radar detection.
Council members have requested the following roads, currently unapproved for radar speeding enforcement, be submitted to GDOT for approval:
- Brookwood Drive
- I-75 managed lanes (Northwest Corridor)
- Keeler Woods Drive
- Laurel Springs Lane
- N St. Mary’s Lane
- St. Anne’s Road
- Stilesboro Road
- Lawrence Street
- Washington Avenue
- Victory Drive
The following streets have been modified by the city and must be re-submitted for approval:
- Arden Drive
- Barclay Circle
- Lee’s Trace
- Longwood Drive
- Manning Road
The committee, consisting of Chairman Grif Chalfant and members Michelle Cooper Kelly and Johnny Walker, voted to advance the issue to the council’s Sept. 2 work session (Walker was not present Tuesday).
(1) comment
So basically stay out of Marietta
