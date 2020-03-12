MARIETTA — A small break will be coming to Marietta property owners this fall through a millage rate decrease for two of the city’s bonds.
The City Council voted Wednesday to lower the millage rate for its Franklin Gateway redevelopment bond from 1.75 to 1.625 mills and the rate for its parks bond from 0.75 to 0.625 mills. The new rates will be included in the tax bills going out to residents this fall.
City officials estimate that property owners with a $200,000 home would save about $29.
The change marks the second tax decrease on the redevelopment bond millage rate in two years, and the first time the parks bond millage rate has been lowered.
“Since the city’s doing well, the revenues we’re bringing in are more than anticipated because of how fast all the redevelopment is occurring,” Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ.
The redevelopment bond was issued in 2013 to buy blighted properties in the Franklin Gateway Corridor, demolish them and redevelop the area. Since then, Atlanta United and Ikea have purchased land there. The redevelopment bond expires in 2034. The parks bond was issued in 2009 to fund improvements to the city's parks. It expires in 2028.
