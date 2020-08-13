MARIETTA — A Venture Communities development with over 50 homes is closer to being built in Marietta, though the project has changed.
The Marietta City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a rezoning and annexation for property on Cunningham Road off Powder Springs Road planned for a project with 52 detached homes. Council members approved single-family planned residential development zoning, which means a more detailed plan will still need to be approved by the mayor and council.
The final project for 1520, 1540 and 1560 Cunningham Road will have a density of 5.9 units per acre. Originally, the developer's plans involved building 59 townhomes, with a density of 6.7 units per acre.
Earlier this month, the townhome proposal received a recommendation from the city's planning commission in a split vote. They voted 4-3, with commissioners Brenda McCrae, Boozer McClure and Frasure Hunter opposed.
About a half dozen residents spoke out to oppose the rezoning, primarily citing traffic concerns on Cunningham Road.
"I do not believe Cunningham Road can handle all this extra traffic. I think the environmental impact will be devastating," one resident said.
Sean Randall of Venture Communities told the council that based on a third-party traffic study, 59 townhomes would have added 400 trips per day.
"While that sounds like a huge number, the traffic engineers, which is third-party, hired by us but the report’s submitted to the city, said this community will have very minimal impact, if any, on the traffic going forward," he said.
Randall said the new homes will be similar to a neighborhood on White Circle, where homes range from the $330,000s to $370,000s.
Council members also approved stipulations including a requirement to have at least 8 feet between units, and another that no more than 5% of the units be rented.
