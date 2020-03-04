Marietta property owners could get a tax break later this year.
Every property owner in the city pays 1.75 mills toward a $68 million bond the voters approved in 2013. Proceeds from the bond were used to pay for the redevelopment of the Franklin Gateway Corridor. Big names such as Atlanta United and Ikea have since purchased land there.
Thursday, City Council members will consider a proposal to study lowering that millage rate for the second time in two years.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said lowering the millage was made possible by the success of the corridor’s redevelopment and a rising tax digest. City Manager Bill Bruton agreed.
“It’s exceeding even better than was anticipated,” Bruton said. “There’s more revenue being generated to pay it off.”
Proceeds from the bond were used to buy dilapidated properties along Franklin Gateway and demolish them to make the corridor “really attractive to developers,” according to Tumlin, “to help make it the jewel that it should be.”
City Council lowered the millage rate on the bond in June 2019, from 2 mills to 1.75 mills, after the city decided to use the redevelopment bond’s remaining balance along with the money raised by selling properties to pay off part of the bond early.
The 2019 change dropped the overall millage rate from 5.617 to 5.367 and the bill on a $250,000 home from $539.23 to $515.23, the MDJ reported at the time.
Part of the language of that motion stipulated that the city build into its 2021 budget a further reduction of the millage on the bond to 1.5 mills.
“We don’t know at this point what the reduction would be, and that’s why it’s on the agenda, to say, ‘Let’s look at this and see if we could accelerate the reduction’ and then staff will come back with a recommendation,” Bruton said.
Along with studying possibly changing the millage rate on the redevelopment bond, the city’s Public Works department would also be instructed to “seek advice from Gateway (Community Improvement District) as to recommending a road project … in redeveloping area as authorized in said bond document.”
The MDJ previously reported the city had set aside some $7 million in bond money for road development.
“The roads not only help people get to and from, but roads create commercial impact,” Tumlin said at the time.
Among the possibilities mentioned in years past was a road connecting Life University to Franklin Gateway, but those discussions never moved forward.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. in the council chamber of City Hall.
