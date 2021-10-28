An incumbent and a challenger lead two competitive races for the Marietta City Council, according to campaign finance reports. Ward 2 Councilman Grif Chalfant has raised nearly $12,000 while his opponent, John Silvey, has only reported one in-kind contribution. In Ward 5, neither incumbent Reggie Copeland nor challenger Cristina Stallworth reported raising or spending more than $2,500, while challenger, M. Carlyle Kent, has raised about $6,000.
The Marietta City Council and mayor are on the ballot next Tuesday.
Ward 2
Chalfant, 74, is the owner of a construction company and seeking a fifth term on the council.
As of the Sept. 30 fundraising deadline, Chalfant had raised about $11,700 and spent about $4,275, with about $7,425 on hand.
Law firm Moore, Ingram Johnson and Steele gave Chalfant $500, his largest donation. The next largest was $300, from Ed, Catherine and Allison Milligan. He also received $250 from former councilman and Realtor Johnny Sinclair.
Another $250 came from Cherokee St Associates. The address listed for the company is a home in Paulding County owned by Arthur C. Wiggins III.
Chalfant received $200 each from George and Lillian Darden; Mike Colquitt and Robbie Cline; James and Adrian Pressley; and Lynda and Marshall Ausburn.
Chalfant has spent campaign funds on signs, shirts, pamphlets and stamps.
Silvey, 50, is a Zaxby’s franchisee seeking to unseat Chalfant.
As of the Sept. 30 fundraising deadline, Silvey had listed only one contribution, an in-kind donation estimated to be worth $1,120, from Zaxby’s colleague Marshall Franklin. Franklin provided producing signs, door hangers, business cards and mailers.
Silvey had made no expenditures and had no cash on-hand as of the Sept. 30 deadline.
Ward 5
Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland, 59, is a counselor seeking a second term on the council. Stallworth, 32, is a Realtor. Neither Copeland nor Stallworth filed campaign finance reports, instead signing affidavits swearing that they did not raise or spend more than $2,500. Candidates who do not raise or spend more than that do not have to disclose contributions and expenditures.
Kent, a Realtor, has raised a little more than $6,000, spent about $3,250 and has about $2,765 on hand.
Kent loaned his campaign about $1,400. His largest contribution was for $500, from Kay Williams of Smyrna-based Kaco Supply Company.
Michael Treadaway and Steve Woodman, two lawyers who spearheaded a divisive effort to defeat Copeland’s proposal to convert parts of Washington Avenue and Lawrence Street to one-way traffic, each gave $200 to Kent.
Kent has also received $250 each from Stephen Byrne, Charles Spann, Bengie Northington, Thelma Adams and Mike Broaders. He was given $200 each from Don Johnson and Robert Marshall.
Kent has spent money on a campaign website, postage, printing, business cards, signs, magnets, flyers and a campaign marketing software.
