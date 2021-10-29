Since last November, customers at downtown Marietta bars and restaurants have been allowed — during certain hours on certain days — to stroll the city streets while sipping a cocktail, beer or wine. Now, the Marietta City Council is considering making that rule permanent.
A council committee voted this week to move forward a proposal to make permanent the open container district, which was initially established last November for a one-year trial period. Council members also seem likely to remove restrictions that limit open containers to Thursday evenings, Friday evenings and Saturdays.
The one-year trial period is set to expire Nov. 11. Given positive feedback from businesses and residents, the council seemed broadly supportive of making the district permanent. City police indicated the open container district hasn’t created any new problems for public safety.
“I researched the calls for service since the beginning of the year,” Marietta Police Maj. Steve Kish told the council Tuesday. “Nothing stands out that shows that there's an issue that has been caused because of this.”
The district extends north to Polk Street, west to North and South Marietta Parkway and south to South Marietta Parkway. Except for one block that extends to Waddell Street, its eastern boundary is roughly Atlanta Street/East Park Square/Cherokee Street.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly proposed axing the restrictions that limit it to three days a week, during certain hours, at the meeting.
“The feedback I get all the time from people is that they are so happy that we passed an open container ordinance,” Kelly said in an interview. “And so now that we've gotten through the first year of the trial, it’s time to take off the training wheels.”
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin concurred with Kelly, saying that many residents probably didn’t realize the time restrictions, and may not have been following them anyway.
“Right now the open container is just three days (a week) and nobody knows it, I think, but us,” Tumlin said at the meeting.
Tumlin vetoed a 2019 proposal to create an open container district after it passed the council, but was brought around to the idea in 2020 as a way to help businesses struggling during the pandemic.
“I wasn't one of its biggest proponents, but seeing is believing,” Tumlin said in an interview. “So, I like it.”
Two members of a council committee, Andy Morris and Cheryl Richardson, voted Tuesday to advance a proposal to make the district permanent (the third member, Joseph Goldstein, abstained due to his family’s business interests, which include properties on Marietta Square). The district now moves to the Nov. 8 work session. If advanced, it would face a full vote of the council on Nov. 10.
Councilman Grif Chalfant said the district has worked out well. No council member had anything bad to say about it.
“I'm extremely excited to hear that they’re hopefully moving forward with it,” restaurateur Alexis Kinsey told the MDJ. “Anything that we can do to help the restaurants during this somewhat chaotic time, and even afterwards, is fantastic. … We've definitely seen guests take advantage of it and go outside, enjoy a cocktail while waiting for their table to be ready. So, it's definitely been an overall positive experience for the last year.”
There are still details to be worked out about whether the district would be in effect six or seven days a week, though Richardson’s motion to advance the proposal called for seven days.
Other restrictions currently in place include requiring the beverages to be in 12-ounce plastic cups and excluding Glover Park from the district. Customers can drink their beverage on the sidewalk in Marietta Square, but not inside the park that anchors it. Drinking in the park is allowed, however, for certain special events, such as festivals and concerts.
Kinsey, who owns Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers and Bones, Silla Del Toro and Forno Vero, said the restrictions — in regard to certain times, certain days, and the park — have been the main challenge for bars and restaurants.
“The limitations on the days, and then the times and different times on different days, is very confusing for not only our operation, but also for guests,” Kinsey said.
On Tuesday, the council didn’t discuss whether or not the park would remain out-of-bounds going forward.
“I don't have any objections, if there's consensus, for Glover Park. … We just have to make sure that is very clear, and there's a delineation so that the folks that are patronizing businesses on the Square aren't confused,” Kelly told the MDJ.
Kelly and Kinsey both said the open container district ensures Marietta businesses aren’t at a competitive disadvantage. Loosening restrictions would further enable those businesses to draw customers, they believe.
“I think having open container helps Marietta Square and the city of Marietta compete with the other downtown markets in surrounding cities that offer open container,” Kinsey said.
