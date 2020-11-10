Marietta City Council members are expected to pass an open container district Wednesday.
They have expanded the proposed area for the district that would allow visitors to the city’s downtown area to walk along sidewalks with alcoholic drinks.
This is the third time the council has attempted to pass an open container district for the area surrounding Marietta Square. Last year, a similar measure had broad support from the council, but failed after Mayor Steve Tumlin vetoed it.
Under the latest proposal, suggested by council members Michelle Cooper Kelly and Cheryl Richardson, drinks would be limited to 12 ounces and carried in clear plastic cups. The City Council will vote on the district at their meeting Wednesday.
At their work session Monday, council members extended the boundaries to include several more properties west of Glover Park, out to South Marietta Parkway, including La Cubana and Douceur De France. The new boundaries extend north to Polk Street, including The Brickyard and The William Root House, and south to the South Loop. This version of the district adds a block east of Atlanta Street at Roswell Street that includes The Marietta Local and Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub.
If approved, the city would adopt the district for a 12-month trial, an extension of the six months proposed in committee meetings last month.
The council also reverted on an earlier change and removed Glover Park from the new proposal after Tumlin asked that it be taken out of the district. That means that if the district passes, people will be allowed to walk the sidewalks around the park with alcoholic drinks, but not through the park itself. Exceptions could be made, however, for special city events.
“I'd like to see it expanded, but ... I don’t think the park should be in it,” Tumlin said. “I think it sets a precedent for the other parks.”
Hours for the district would be 5-10 p.m. Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.
The council agreed to add the entertainment district to a list of consent items to be voted on together at their Wednesday meeting. Members will decide whether to start the trial period immediately or wait until next month.
Six of the council members are expected to approve the district. Councilman Joseph Goldstein, whose family is one of the largest downtown property owners, plans to abstain from the vote.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. An agenda review session is scheduled before the council meeting at 6 p.m. To watch the meeting online or for more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov.
