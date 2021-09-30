While most Mariettans are still planning their Halloween costumes, the City Council is already gearing up for the winter holidays.
On Dec. 2, the city will host its Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa on the Square event in downtown Marietta. It will feature four hours of local choir performances, Santa letter-writing stations, Christmas trees decorated by local schools and organizations, and a “mystery photo opportunity.”
Plans for a new interactive sculpture were proposed by the Marietta Arts Council and the Marietta Square Branding Project at the council’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting this week.
The installation would be displayed on Winters Street during the tree lighting event. Artist Lindsey O’Shields outlined the concept — a tree-shaped colored Lucite display that would lie flat on the road.
Lucite, also known as plexiglass, reflects and refracts light. The idea is to sell LED tea lights — an electronic version of the small, decorative candles — that people can place on the structure, illuminating the Lucite more and more over the course of the night.
“The intent is to show that we are all different lights in the same landscape,” O'Shields said. “The more of us come together and share and honor each other, the brighter it will be."
The structure would have a “landscape” impression, with the shape visible when viewed from above. O'Shields envisions a shape similar to an oak tree, also comparing its shape to a river system or human lungs. The structure would have a variable height, but no portion would be taller than eight feet, the plans stipulate. O’Shields mentioned the possibility of having an elevated camera above the structure to show its tree shape. The camera would be used to live stream the event, showing the structure becoming brighter over the course of the night.
“We have had a lot of requests to ... do something cool just off the Square, to kind of spread out, draw people out more toward the stores,” O’Shields said. “And we've also had a lot of requests to do something that would have a little more meaning for people who have … lost people, or had a hard time this last time period. And without being a bummer.”
Council will need to approve the closure of Winters Street between South Park Square and Anderson Street. The proposal advanced out of committee Tuesday and will face final approval at the council’s Oct. 13 meeting.
The sculpture would be assembled on location Wednesday, Dec. 1 ahead of Thursday’s tree lighting before being removed Friday morning. It may then be moved to a permanent location at a city park — Glover Park, Atherton Square and Monarch Park are being considered.
Council also gave preliminary approval to the Marietta Museum of History to once again hang 19 holiday-themed historical photos along the Mountain to River trail fence in front of the museum. The photos were displayed last year and are featured on large panels. They depict scenes of Christmas parties and decorations in Marietta throughout the 20th century.
The panels will be seen by visitors to the museum, which will host a Santa Claus throughout December.
The council is set to vote on the museum’s panel display on Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.