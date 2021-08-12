The Marietta City Council Wednesday night voted 4-3 to deny a rezoning that would have allowed an eight-townhome development to be built at the corner of Fairground Street and North Marietta Parkway after Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin vetoed an earlier vote to table the issue.
The council did, however, unanimously approve a different rezoning, paving the way for a new restaurant on Sessions Street.
Townhomes denied
The city’s Planning Commission, an advisory board whose votes are nonbinding, had previously voted unanimously to recommend the council deny the townhome rezoning.
The vacant 0.9-acre lot was once occupied by Covenant Christian Ministries. Had it been approved, developer Kamran Jalali would have added a private street in front of, and an alley behind, the townhomes, which would have faced the two streets.
Planning commissioners had voted against the project, citing concerns about driveway length, parking spot size and stormwater drainage. Planning Commissioner Bob Kinney had told Jalali that “the city doesn’t like to change out of commercial (zoning),” unless there is a “really good reason.”
The City Council didn’t discuss the project in detail at its work session last week, which Jalali did not attend. Councilman Grif Chalfant wondered then if Jalali would be interested in tabling the project so some of the issues could be worked out.
But Jalali wasn’t present at the voting meeting on Wednesday night either, a fact some city officials took offense with.
Councilman Reggie Copeland, whose ward includes the property, made a motion to table the rezoning, which Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly seconded.
Tumlin said Jalali had put in “absolutely no effort” to work with the council.
“He has not shown up twice,” Tumlin said, adding that “I don’t think he deserves it to be tabled.”
Other council members were still interested in what Jalali had to say.
“Well, I’d like to hear the presentation … I don’t like the fact that they haven’t showed up … I agree, that’s not the most respectful thing to do,” Kelly said.
The council voted 5-2 to table the issue, with Andy Morris and Joseph Goldstein voting against tabling. But as the vote tally appeared on the large screen behind the dais, large red letters reading “VETO” appeared, prompting laughter in the chamber. Tumlin had invoked his right to veto the proposal, a power he rarely uses.
Council could have moved to override the veto, but Morris made a motion to deny the rezoning, seconded by Councilman Johnny Walker. That motion passed 4-3, with Kelly, Copeland and Cheryl Richardson voting against the denial.
The application can be resubmitted in six months.
Restaurant greenlit
Less controversial was a rezoning for a property at 397 Sessions Street. The council approved a rezoning for the 1.13-acre property that will host a restaurant and coffee roastery.
The property, formerly used as a wholesale eyewear facility, is owned by Jenn and Nick Bimmerle, the owners/operators of Rev Coffee Roasters. The Bimmerles plan to move their coffee roasting operation from Smyrna to a vacant, 1920s-era warehouse at the Sessions Street property. The Smyrna location will continue operating as a coffee shop, and the Marietta roastery will be for production and storage only.
The property also includes another adjacent warehouse and a smaller, white building that houses Lulu Belle fitness studio. The fitness studio will remain as is, while the second warehouse will be converted to a restaurant operated by Micah and Katie Pfister, the couple behind the recently closed The Butcher The Baker on Marietta Square.
The Pfisters currently operate a small, walk-up coffee and pastry outfit called Sessions Stand across the street from the warehouse property. The warehouse will allow the Pfisters to have a larger space in the area. They plan to operate a 75-seat restaurant with full-service, fast-casual breakfast and lunch, along with a small marker selling local goods, Rev coffee, house-made breads and charcuterie. The site plan calls for an outdoor green space and eating area to be built and for new parking to be added.
Other action
In other business, the City Council approved the following items:
- A final plan for eight townhomes, “Inglenook Walk,” on South Avenue, allowing construction to move forward;
- A final plan for phase one of the 51 townhome “White Oaks” development on Powder Springs Street, allowing construction to move forward;
- Renaming the playground at Laurel Park in honor of the late Ron Ransom, the city’s former parks and recreation director;
- Installing brick medians, striping and signage to enhance the midblock crosswalk on Waddell Street;
- Installing speed tables on and around Tom Read Drive;
- Installing speed tables on and around Roosevelt Circle.
