Marietta City Council approved a raft of measures this week meant to slow traffic within city limits.
The items were passed without debate.
One measure gave the Marietta Police Department permission to seek state approval for use of radar and laser speed detection on certain city streets.
The idea of enabling radar detection on more streets came about when Councilman Reggie Copeland asked for its use on Lawrence and Washington streets earlier this year. Council members put Copeland’s request on hold because they wanted to put together a more comprehensive list of streets that could be submitted for state approval.
Cities' use of radar must be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which will assess the streets based on certain criteria before making a decision. More than 50 roads and highways in Marietta are already approved for radar detection.
Council members have requested the following roads, currently unapproved for radar speeding enforcement, be submitted to GDOT for approval:
- Brookwood Drive
- I-75 managed lanes (Northwest Corridor)
- Keeler Woods Drive
- Laurel Springs Lane
- N St. Mary’s Lane
- St. Anne’s Road
- Stilesboro Road
- Lawrence Street
- Washington Avenue
- Victory Drive
The following streets have been approved in the past, but have since been modified by the city and must be re-submitted for approval:
- Arden Drive
- Barclay Circle
- Lee’s Trace
- Longwood Drive
- Manning Road
On Lemon Street, meanwhile, the council voted to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour between Cherokee Street and Woods Drive.
The council also voted to install four speed tables on Frog Leap Trail, in a subdivision near the intersection of Stilesboro Road and Barrett Parkway. Several area residents spoke during the meeting, and said motorists drive through the neighborhood at such high speeds they felt unsafe biking or letting their children play there.
In other business, the council:
- Appointed Craig Smith to the city's planning commission, to serve out the remainder of former planning commissioner Jay Davis' term, which ends Dec. 11, 2022;
- and approved a grant application seeking $1.5 million in state funds to help build the first phase of the Rottenwood Creek Trail, which would connect the Aviation Sports Complex to the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.
The trail is part of a larger effort to expand the city’s trail network by connecting the Mountain to River Trail with Cumberland, in effect creating an east-west connection between Kennesaw Mountain and the Chattahoochee River.
The approximately six-mile phase one of the Rottenwood Creek Trail would start at Alumni Drive near the Aviation Sports Complex and Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus, following the creek southeast to Barclay Circle before crossing Cobb Parkway. The trail would then continue south along Cobb Parkway before heading east, hugging the creek through residential areas to the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.
If the grant is approved, the city has committed to provide 25% matching funds of about $376,500.
