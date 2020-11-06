MARIETTA — Residents will enjoy a property tax savings next year thanks to the Marietta City Council.
The city has refinanced its $68 million redevelopment bond which voters approved in 2013 to revitalize the Franklin Gateway corridor.
The council agreed to refinance the bond at an interest rate of 1.87%, saving about $390,000 a year. The city is expected to save a total of $5.4 million through 2034, when the bond expires.
Proceeds from the bond were used to pay for the redevelopment of the Franklin Gateway Corridor, including purchasing property there. Since then, Atlanta United built their headquarters in the corridor, and Ikea has purchased land in the area. Home Depot also opened a 200,000-square-foot IT center there.
Council members agreed to pass savings on to taxpayers in the form of a lower millage rate for the bond’s portion of property taxes. The new rate will be determined after the city receives property tax revenue estimates in the spring, said Bill Bruton, Marietta city manager.
City property owners pay a total millage rate of 5.117. In Marietta, 1 mill brings in nearly $2.8 million to the city every year.
Of that 5.117 millage rate, 1.625 mills are used to pay for the Franklin Gateway bond.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said the council has lowered the millage rate on the bond two years in a row from 2 mills to the current rate, and has been interested in lowering the rate a third time. The refinance puts the city in a better position to do that.
"Marietta's been blessed, the tax digest has been healthy, especially in that particular area. With revenues going up, and the fact that we didn't spend all the money, we got some of it back," he told the MDJ. "I think we'll go lower next year."
Sam Lady, the city’s finance director, offered a second option, which would have allowed the bond to be retired a year earlier. But the city wouldn't the savings on that option until 2033.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said it would be better to give some immediate relief in light of the economic uncertainty of this year.
“With the current economy, having been faced with so much this year and potentially into next year, I think relief to our taxpayers now, to me, would warrant the better use of the immediate option,” she said. ”Personally, I’d go for being able to reduce the millage rate, pass that reduction and lower our taxes as we’ve been doing, as the mayor said, for the last several years.”
