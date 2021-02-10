An apartment complex with 303 units and two commercial buildings has the green light from the Marietta City Council.
Council members, in a 6-1 vote, approved a rezoning Wednesday for developer South City Partners to build the apartments as well as restaurant or retail buildings near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road. Councilman Joseph Goldstein was the sole vote against the project.
It’s the first time apartments for the general public, not for seniors or marketed to students, have been approved by the city in nearly 20 years, City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ.
South City Partners's plans call for a 303-unit apartment complex and 8,500 square feet of retail or restaurant space at 2086 Cobb Parkway South, near the Windy Hill Road intersection. Another 7,000 square feet would be dedicated to the leasing office, a swimming pool and other amenities for the apartments.
The 7.7 acre-lot includes an almost-empty shopping center with one restaurant, “I Love Sushi,” remaining. The street corner, which includes a Western Union Bank, is not part of the project.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly recalled that city officials razed several apartments a few years ago, including dilapidated complexes on Franklin Road, citing an imbalance of too many rental rather than owner-occupied residences.
“In my assessment, we lack quality, high end apartments for young professionals. When you look at our data of the average age of residents in the city of Marietta, it’s 30-39, surprisingly,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of young professionals have to live outside our city to work in our city because they can’t afford housing.”
