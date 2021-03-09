Marietta officials will soon find out how their employees’ pay stacks up against those in other metro Atlanta cities and counties.
The Marietta City Council has agreed to contract an outside firm for a citywide compensation study for up to $55,000.
The council voted 5-2 at a work session Monday to authorize staff to contract with a firm for the study, with council members Johnny Walker and Andy Morris opposing.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson suggested the study last month to review whether employees, including police officers, are being paid fairly. The move came after several people complained at a council meeting that Marietta police were leaving the department due to low wages and benefits, though Richardson said she had been considering a pay study before that.
The split in the council came down to how to approach the issue. Richardson and most other council members support an independent firm conducting the study, while Walker and Morris have preferred an internal study.
“The reason I voted against conducting a Comprehensive Compensation Study/Survey is because I feel our City manager and staff are very much on top of things and using an outside source will only tell us what we already know,” Walker said in an email. “I think at this moment we need to be concentrating on ways to retain our police officers. We have the Best Police department in the State and are losing these exceptionally trained officers to other municipalities which have better compensation. I think the $50,000 the survey will cost could be spent more wisely.”
Morris said that the $55,000 price tag is not justified; the city already does a good job of making sure its employees are paid well. He said vacancies in the police department are not because of pay, but because of an increased “negative response” to policing seen in recent months.
Richardson largely agreed with Walker and Morris, and said City Manager Bill Bruton and human resources director Davy Godfrey are "probably 85% on the mark" on employee pay and benefits. However, she stressed that an independent study is needed. If the city were to study itself, she said, its recommendations might be limited by the city's budget constraints, whereas an outside firm would simply tell the council how much they would need to pay employees to remain competitive with neighboring municipalities.
"We owe this to our employees to do. And we haven’t done it since 2009, I understand, so it’s something that we need to do," she said.
Bruton told the MDJ that city staff will select a firm and set up a contract within 30 days. Then, it will take about four months for the firm to complete the study, finishing in July or August. The city adopts its annual budget in June.
According to Bruton, there are currently 13 vacancies in the police department. On average over the last five to 10 years, there have been six. Five new candidates are in the hiring process.
Starting salaries at the Marietta police and fire departments range from $40,000 to $45,700 based on experience, education and certification, according to the city.
Bruton previously told the MDJ the city has given at least 3% pay raises to all employees every year for the past eight years, including a 3% raise as of Jan. 1. In 2018, the raises were 4%.
The compensation study will likely be approved on consent with a number of other items in one vote at the Wednesday council meeting.
The Marietta City Council meets Wednesday for an agenda review session at 6 p.m. followed by their regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. The meeting will also be streamed online at www.mariettaga.gov.
