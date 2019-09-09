A Cobb County church is set to become a Marietta church.
The Marietta City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on allowing GraceLife Church, formerly Marietta Church of God, to be annexed into the city.
The church is at 1083 Allgood Road, south of Sandy Plains Road. It’s in a pocket of unincorporated Cobb County surrounded by city limits.
The council members seemed favorable toward the annexation during a brief discussion at their Monday agenda work session, though they were not scheduled to vote on it until Wednesday.
Under state law, there are several ways a property owner can become annexed into a city in Georgia. The simplest is the 100% method, which allows qualified parcels to be annexed with city council approval if all property owners want to become part of the city. That’s the case here, as the church is the only property in question.
“I did get neighbors that were accusing the city of trying to annex everything around, but it’s actually them that came to us,” said Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, into whose ward the church will go if it gets the final approval.
James Northcutt, a trustee and chief financial officer for the church, said the GraceLife has a long history with Marietta and wants to come back in.
“GraceLife church is a 104-year-old congregation,” he said. “Our roots are in Marietta. It was first formed in 1915 on Ayers Avenue in Marietta, and its first building was built on Austin Avenue in Marietta in the mid-1920s, then known as Austin Avenue Church of God. In 1975, we purchased the property out on Allgood Road and built a new building out there, which moved us outside the city.”
Northcutt’s application states that no changes to the property are planned and they are simply seeking to be let into the city.
“They minister to a lot of different groups in the community, and they realized that a lot of those groups are in Marietta, and they want their focus to be Marietta. … We’re excited to have them in the city,” said City Manager Bill Bruton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.