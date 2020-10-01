MARIETTA — The City of Marietta may allow residents and visitors more time to legally buy alcohol in stores or online on Sundays.
The current rules for Sunday sales are different for restaurants and retail because of the “Brunch Bill” that passed in the state Legislature and which Marietta adopted by referendum in 2018. Restaurants can serve alcohol from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays, while retailers, including package stores, still have to wait until 12:30 p.m., according to city officials.
This summer, state legislators passed a bill that, among other things, allows cities to match retail sales hours to those allowed at restaurants, and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it in August. It also allowed for home delivery for alcohol with some restrictions.
Currently, Marietta permits Sunday alcohol package sales from 12:30-11:30 p.m., Daniel Cummings, the city’s economic development manager, told the MDJ.
The Marietta City Council later this month will review an ordinance to expand Sunday beer and wine retail sales to 11 a.m. to midnight for beer and wine, and 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. for liquor. The ordinance also clarifies that receipt of deliveries from online orders can only be made during the specified hours. The council’s Judicial Legislative Committee, chaired by Councilman Andy Morris, agreed Tuesday to move the item forward, and the whole council will discuss it at a work session Oct. 12, and at their regular meeting Oct. 14.
