Smokers who frequent Marietta Square may soon need to find a new spot to light up.
The idea of making the city's Central Business District smoke-free received a positive response from council members at Tuesday night's committee meetings. Currently, Glover Park is smoke-free, as are all city parks, but smoking is allowed on sidewalks.
The council directed City Manager Bill Bruton to come up with specifics for a plan to change that, including which sidewalks would become no smoking, before January's committee meetings. The ban would also include e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.
The idea arose after Mayor Steve Tumlin proposed adding smoking to a list of prohibited activities for outdoor seating the city rents to Square restaurant owners.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said that's good, but she would favor prohibiting smoking Square-wide.
“I would say if we're going to do it, let's just go ahead and do it. Because having someone go 50 feet from you, still smoking, you're still getting the after effects, right? And it's hard to give direction to our police to patrol, whoever's going to be the governing folks of making sure people aren't smoking where they don't need to be, so I would say let's do the whole Square,” she said.
The rest of the council seemed favorable to the plan, though no vote was taken. Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said her only concern is the property owned by Cobb County on East Park Square.
“That would be my only question,” Richardson said. “So we would basically be prohibiting smoking on three quarters of the Square unless the county also prohibits it on that property. Everybody is just going to head there.”
Bruton said the city may still be able to prevent smokers from smoking on the sidewalks.
“The sidewalk should be the city's, but once you get past, whether it's ten feet or 12 feet in, you're going to hit the county property, and then the area between those two buildings is going to be county property,” he said.
Kelly asked Bruton to reach out to the county to see if they are interested in cooperating, but she said even if they do not, it would be worth it to reduce the second-hand smoke in other parts of the Square.
Speaking after the meeting, Tumlin said the idea makes sense.
“Right now, public buildings have to be smoke-free under Georgia law, which we are and the county is, and the first step outside was Glover Park, then all the parks, then we made Atherton Square – even though you see smokers – we made Atherton Square a park so it could be smoking prohibited, and now we're going to add the business district sidewalks,” he said.
If Marietta's council follows through with the ban, it will follow Smyrna, which voted to ban smoking in its own downtown district Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.