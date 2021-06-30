Marietta City Council members spent the better part of their committee meetings Tuesday discussing ways to curtail speeding in the city, an issue Mayor Steve Tumlin has repeatedly said is top of mind for residents.
To that end, the mayor has proposed adding speed cameras in school zones around the city. Under state law, the cameras — which clock speeders automatically to mail them tickets — can only be used in school zones from an hour before school starts until an hour after it ends.
The program would pay for itself, city staff said, by charging fines to people traveling more than 10 mph over the speed limit. The first fine would be $75, with any subsequent fines costing $125. Signage would warn motorists of the cameras.
Tumlin got the idea for the cameras after reading about their use in Snellville.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on June 10 that, since installing the cameras, Snellville had brought in $850,000 in revenue by ticketing about 39,500 people.
“Why would we wait? … this is common sense,” Tumlin said. Council members Andy Morris, Johnny Walker and Michelle Cooper Kelly expressed interest in the idea, and no member spoke against it. The automated cameras would free up police to focus on other crimes rather than camping out in school zones to run radar, City Manager Bill Bruton said.
In order to implement the cameras, the city would need to enter a contract with Marietta City Schools.
MCS Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ Wednesday he had discussed the idea with Tumlin and is open to the proposal. The school board would need to approve the contract with the city, and Rivera plans to discuss it with board members at their July meeting.
“If it would keep our school zones safer, and in addition to that, allow MPD to better utilize their officers … then I'm certainly in favor of that,” Rivera said.
Rivera said certain schools have more speeding issues than others.
“We're fortunate in Marietta to have not had any children injured or killed … I'm not waiting for that to happen for us to take additional measures to keep our streets safe,” Rivera said.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly asked if city staff had considered private schools, saying speeding is an issue on Allgood Road near The Walker School. Staff indicated that would require individual contracts with each private school, but that it’s possible.
Bruton told the council the cameras have been effective at reducing speeding in other jurisdictions that use them. Council will revisit the issue at a later date after consulting with the school system.
The city also discussed expanding the list of streets that Marietta police can run radar detection on to ticket speeders. The list is limited to certain streets that have received Georgia Department of Transportation approval.
After Councilman Reggie Copeland asked for officers to start ticketing speeders on Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue, the rest of the council decided to delay so that a more comprehensive list of neighborhood streets could be submitted for state approval. Council members agreed Tuesday that they would revisit the issue in a month, after they’ve had time to identify troublesome streets in their respective wards.
The council briefly touched on implementing a new “traffic calming policy,” the ordinance that regulates where and how the city takes measures to reduce speeding and traffic volume.
It would require residents to petition their neighborhoods to demonstrate support for speed bumps, stop signs and other traffic calming measures. Some council members felt that under the current policy, a loud minority of residents could get measures implemented without support from the majority of their neighbors.
The new policy received preliminary approval at the last council meeting and will face a final vote on July 14.
Public Works Committee Chairman Grif Chalfant also moved to set the speed limit at 25 mph on more than 20 neighborhood streets in the Bellemeade Drive area, bordered by Powder Springs Street to the north, Cunningham Road to the west and Sandtown Road to the east. He also added nearby Colston Road, located north of Powder Springs Street, to his request at the meeting.
Some of the streets have a 25 mph limit, others have 30 mph limit and others have no posted limit, which defaults to 30 mph. Chalfant wants them all at 25. His proposal will face a vote of the full council on July 14.
