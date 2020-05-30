Marietta's proposed budget for next fiscal year includes slightly lower property taxes and does not reduce city services despite projected revenue losses, according to city officials.
Included in the budget are millage rate reductions that city council members approved in March to reduce collections for the Franklin Gateway redevelopment bond and the city parks bond. The total millage rate for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, is set for 5.117 mills, down from 5.369 mills in the current fiscal year.
With the new rate, a homeowner with a home valued at $250,000 would see a tax savings of $25, according to City Manager Bill Bruton.
The overall $326 million budget is $4.9 million less than that of fiscal year 2020. The $61.2 million general fund budget which pays for government services, is $592,504 less than this year's, after the city council added $2.5 million from reserves to supplement general fund losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bruton said that despite the expected shortfall, there will be no cuts to services like police and fire, parks and recreation and public works. And, there will be no changes to the city's 180 employees' number or salaries.
"We are able to do this because of 10% cuts to our Operating Budgets, Cuts to our Capital Purchases, a rolling hiring freeze and the use of 2.5 million of reserves," Bruton told the MDJ in an email.
The over $164 million Board of Lights and Water budget is nearly $3.6 million less than the current budget of $168 million.
If the proposed budget passes, the city's spending next year for the current Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is set to be $15.7 million, down $1.7 million from this year due to anticipated fewer SPLOST revenue collections in the first part of fiscal year 2021. Spending leftover money from the previous SPLOST passed in 2011 is up by about $1.7 million at $5.9 million.
The city has budgeted $19.1 million for self-insurance, up $236,245 from the current fiscal year, and $14.1 million for its general pension fund, down by $508,491.
Other main budget items include the Marietta Hilton Hotel and Conference Center is being renovated up to $13.4 million from this year by $10.5 million. The conference center's rooms and public areas are being renovated, and the city is fronting much of the cost though the company that leases the building will pay for it over a longer period of time.
Debt service is budgeted for $9.3 million, down from this year by $987,905.
The budget will be reviewed in a public hearing 6 p.m. Wednesday and at the June 10 city council meeting in the council chambers at 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta.
To participate in the budget meeting virtually, visit bit.ly/2Apu7N2 and use the following information:
Call in number: 408-418-9388
Meeting ID: 794 767 808
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.