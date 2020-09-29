MARIETTA — Cool temperatures, a constant drizzle and the promise of free hot coffee drove customers inside Marietta’s Cool Beans Coffee Roasters on Tuesday, something of a national holiday for the caffeinated beverage shop.
Cool Beans celebrated National Coffee Day on Tuesday by handing out free cups of coffee to any and all customers who stepped inside. Tuesday's blend, sourced from Costa Rica, typically costs between $1.89 to $2.36, depending on the size ordered. On Tuesday, a pair of baristas poured the hot beverages for customers without a fee.
Mike Moore, a Douglasville resident and Cool Beans barista, said the shop was handing out free coffee to celebrate the day. Despite the rainy conditions outdoors, he said Cool Beans had consistent foot traffic all day.
“This is pretty standard,” he said of the number of customers served on Tuesday. “Everybody needs coffee.”
Thea Doss, a Marietta resident and Cool Beans barista, said the shop has a lot of regular customers that stop by even when the coffee is not available for free.
One of those customers, Jennifer Trendt, visited Cool Beans after 3 p.m. on Tuesday to pick up her daily cup of coffee. Trendt, a chiropractic student at Life University, said she visits the shop regularly to study.
“I didn’t come just for (National Coffee Day),” Trendt said. “I come every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.